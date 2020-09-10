Cincinnati visits Chicago, looks to build on Bauer’s strong performance

Cincinnati Reds (19-24, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (25-19, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Sonny Gray (5-2, 3.19 ERA) Chicago: Adbert Alzolay (0-1, 2.08 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Trevor Bauer. Bauer went 7 2/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Cubs are 18-14 against the rest of their division. Chicago is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Ian Happ leads the team with 24 total runs batted in.

The Reds are 13-16 in division matchups. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.13, Luis Castillo leads the staff with a mark of 4.15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .622.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .536.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.