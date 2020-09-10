China auto sales up 6% in August, down 15.4% year-to-date

BEIJING (AP) — An industry group reports that China’s car sales rose 6% in August over a year earlier as the industry’s biggest market recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, but purchases for the year to date have fallen more than 15%. The China Association of Auto Manufacturers reported that sales of sedans, SUVs and minivans rose to 1.7 million. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 11.6% to 2.2 million. Auto sales for the first eight months of the year were down 15.4% at 11.3 million, an improvement from the first half’s 22.4% contraction. Total vehicle sales were down 9.7% at 14.6 million.