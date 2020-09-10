Carolina Hurricanes reach AHL affiliation deal with Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed a three-year affiliation agreement with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes announced the agreement Thursday. The Hurricanes had been affiliated with the instate Charlotte Checkers for the past 10 seasons. That franchise was located about a 2½-hour drive away from the NHL club in Raleigh. Carolina president and general manager Don Waddell said the Hurricanes and Checkers had talked of extending their affiliation in January, but the two sides couldn’t reach a deal. The Checkers and Florida Panthers announced an affiliation deal Thursday.