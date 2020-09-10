Building collapses in Pakistani city of Karachi, killing 1

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani rescuers and police say a multistory building that developed cracks during recent heavy monsoon rains in the southern port city of Karachi has collapsed, killing at least one person and injuring 10. Rescuers say some people remain trapped under the rubble of the building that collapsed on Thursday. Police said the building had been vacated two days ago but that one or two families were still living there, ignoring warnings. Building collapses are common in Pakistan as many are poorly constructed with cheap building materials while safety guidelines are often ignored to cut costs.