Blue staters make their case in satirical ‘Coastal Elites’

NEW YORK (AP) — Playwright Paul Rudnick has never been comfortable with the term “coastal elites,” that sneering nod to educated professionals who live in California cities or along the Eastern seaboard. So Rudnick has explored it for the HBO special “Coast Elites.” It’s a collection of five monologues starring Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, Dan Levy and Kaitlyn Dever. Rudnick began the play a year ago and it was intended to be performed off-Broadway. The pandemic ended those plans but HBO thought it could make the transition to the small screen. The actors performed their pieces in quarantine earlier this summer under the direction of Jay Roach.