Belgium to return tooth to family of slain Congolese icon

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in Belgium say they will soon give relatives in Congo the only remains left of Congolese political icon Patrice Lumumba. Congo’s first prime minister after independence was assassinated in 1961 not long after dictator Mobutu Sese Seko seized power. After Lumumba’s death, his body was dug up and dissolved in acid to prevent his grave from becoming a pilgrimage site. A man from Belgium kept a tooth though, prompting relatives earlier this year to renew their call for its return. On Thursday, the federal prosecutor’s office in Belgium said that the tooth presumed to be Lumumba’s will be handed over to his family soon.