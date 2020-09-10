Australian leader threatens to fire ministers over koalas

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian state leader has shut down a revolt in her coalition government over a policy to protect koala habitat by threatening to fire seven renegade ministers. The Nationals party, which is the junior coalition partner in the conservative Liberal Party-led New South Wales state, threatened to effectively split the government because they argue the koala habitat policy would restrict how landowners could manage their land. Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who leads the rural-based Nationals, said the party would stop supporting government legislation, leading Premier Gladys Berejiklian to threaten to fire all the Nationals ministers unless they buckled.