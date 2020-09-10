3 rare Barbary lion cubs born in Czech zoo park

DVUR KRALOVE, Czech Republic (AP) — Three Barbary lion cubs have been born in a Czech zoo, a vital contribution to a small surviving population of a rare lion subspecies that is extinct in the wild. The triplets, all female, were born on July 5 in the Dvur Kralove park. They have taken their first steps in their outdoor enclosure this week under the careful supervision of their mother Khalila. It’s believed Barbary lions went extinct in the wild in the middle of the 1960s. The Czech zoo is part of a pan-European endangered species program that coordinates efforts for their survival in captivity.