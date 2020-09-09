What would mass distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine look like?

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As a coronavirus vaccine moves to the forefront of the election, SwedishAmerican shared what the logistics of a COVID-19 vaccine distribution might look like.

The hospital system has been working on a plan for vaccine distribution when it becomes available, but the process is still unpredictable. Distribution depends on a few different factors, according to SwedishAmerican.

"We won't be able to vaccinate everybody day 1, week 1, or probably even month 1," Thomas Carey, Director of Pharmacy Services at SwedishAmerican, said. "It's going to take several months to vaccinate all patient populations."

Hospitals don't know when to expect even more mundane vaccines like the annual flu shot. Sometimes hospital systems don't know when vaccines will arrive until a week before, according to Carey.

"The challenge is, as it is with all vaccines, is that it's not a scenario where we suddenly have all the vaccine to vaccinate the entire Rockford area," Carey said. "In reality, distribution will come out in waves."

It makes planning the logistics challenging, but doctors want to triage the most vulnerable populations first like immunocompromised or elderly patients.

"As much as we want to vaccinate as many people as we possibly can, we would like to triage first and start out with the most vulnerable population," Carey said.

With most other vaccines, it's challenging to convince adults to get a vaccine, but Carey doesn't anticipate that will be a challenge in the midst of a global pandemic.

Regardless, the majority of people need to be vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus.