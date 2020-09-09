UN: COVID-19 could fuel more conflict, poverty, starvation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Top U.N. officials are warning that the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated discrimination and other human rights violations that can fuel conflict _ and they say its indirect consequences are dwarfing the impact of the virus itself in the world’s most fragile countries. U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo and U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock painted a grim picture to the Security Council Wednesday of the impact of the pandemic that has blanketed the globe, with over 26 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 860,000 deaths. Lowcock warned that fragile countries will experience higher poverty and more child deaths.