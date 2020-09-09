U.S. Attorney General Barr announces updates on Operation Legend in Chicago on Wednesday

U.S. Attorney General William Barr gave an update on Operation Legend during his visit to Chicago on Wednesday. Operation Legend is a federal law enforcement program aimed at helping cities across the country fight violent crime. Because of this law, Barr says the effort slashed homicides in Chicago by half. The attorney general blamed an uptick in violence on the movement to defund and dismantle police departments.

"The most important ingredients to maintaining safety in dealing with violent crime is a strong police force, a D-A that is oriented toward taking violent offenders off the street, the backing of the law enforcement community by political leaders, both mayor and governor," said US Attorney General William Barr.

Barr announced similar results across the country with more than one thousand arrests.