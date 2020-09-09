Trump releasing new Supreme Court nominee list

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will announce an updated list of Supreme Court candidates that he’s pledged to choose among if he has future vacancies to fill, as he hopes. The release is aimed at replicating a strategy Trump employed during his 2016 campaign, when he released a similar list of could-be judges in a bid to win over conservative and evangelical voters who had doubts about his conservative bona fides. The high court is currently divided 5-4 between conservatives and liberals. Any vacancy in the highest court would give the president the ability to shape its future for decades to come if he is reelected in November.