Snow leopard cub debuts at Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — A three-month-old snow leopard cub made her debut on an unusually cool day at Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago. Ahava (Ah-ha-vah), which means “love” in Hebrew, has been kept behind the scenes as she bonded with her mother, Malaya. Ahava on Wednesday explored her outdoor habitat along the zoo’s Big Cats walkway as temperatures hovered in the 60s. Zoo officials say visitors will be allowed to see the cub for a few hours daily as she gets acclimated to her surroundings. Eventually, she will be allowed to stay outside for longer periods. Snow leopards are native to the mountain ranges of central and east Asia. Conservationists estimate there are from 3,500 to 7,000 of these elusive cats remaining in the wild.