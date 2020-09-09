Rodgers more appreciative of LaFleur after virtual offseason

Rodgers more appreciative of LaFleur after virtual offseasonNew
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says all those Zoom sessions during this unusual offseason improved his comfort level with the offense and his working relationship with second-year coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers hopes to demonstrate the benefits of those conversations when the Packers open the season Sunday at Minnesota. Rodgers has built his Hall of Fame-caliber career by dominating these divisional matchups. The Packers have gone 47-18-1 in games Rodgers has played against NFC North teams. That includes a perfect 6-0 record last year.