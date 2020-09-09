Police: Man murdered in Rockford Tuesday night

Police: Man murdered in Rockford Tuesday nightNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says a man was murdered Tuesday night.
Police say they were called to the area of 1900 block Elm St. around 10 p.m. Tuesday in reference for a man yelling.
When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim.
The victim had been taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Details on the shooting are limited, but police say it was a murder and the investigation is ongoing.
There's no other information about the victim.
We will provide updates when they become available.