Police: Man murdered in Rockford Tuesday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says a man was murdered Tuesday night.



Police say they were called to the area of 1900 block Elm St. around 10 p.m. Tuesday in reference for a man yelling.



When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim.



The victim had been taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.



Details on the shooting are limited, but police say it was a murder and the investigation is ongoing.



There's no other information about the victim.



We will provide updates when they become available.

