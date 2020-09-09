 Skip to Content

Police: Man murdered in Rockford Tuesday night

New
6:53 am Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says a man was murdered Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to the area of 1900 block Elm St. around 10 p.m. Tuesday in reference for a man yelling.

When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim.

The victim had been taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Details on the shooting are limited, but police say it was a murder and the investigation is ongoing.

There's no other information about the victim.

We will provide updates when they become available.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content