OSF celebrates retirement of husband and wife who worked at the healthcare center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Wednesday, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center celebrated two of its workers retiring. Together, Brenda and Karl Meintz have over 65 years of experience at the hospital. The two came to the hospital after Saint Joeseph's Hospital in Belvidere closed.

The two became strong contributors in nursing and maintenance. During the celebration, the couple gave some advice to people as we continue to deal with the pandemic.

"Just hang on through the tough times. It's a roller coaster. Every time it comes down, it comes back up. Most of the time you won't think it will,

but in 33, 32 years, it's always had it's highs and lows," said Karl Meintz.

The couple plans on spending their retirement in Florida.