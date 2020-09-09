Officials: Man shot after encountering fugitive in Georgia

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot in northwest Georgia after encountering a Texas fugitive wanted in the recent shooting of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy. Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood told reporters that investigators believe 29-year-old Dalton Potter is inside a perimeter that authorities have set up northwest of the town of Resaca. Chitwood says the civilian who was shot was hospitalized in stable condition. Investigators have said Potter shot Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney around midnight Monday morning during a traffic stop in Dalton. Officials say Potter was hauling explosives in a stolen trailer at the time.