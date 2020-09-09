North-South Korean couples try to bridge 75-year division

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Tens of thousands of North Koreans, mostly women, have fled to South Korea over the past two decades. Arriving from a nominally socialist, extremely repressive society, these women often struggle to adjust to fast-paced, capitalistic lives in South Korea. They also face widespread discrimination, bias and loneliness. Many want to marry South Korean men, who they think will help them better adjust to new lives in South Korea. The number of these North-South Korean couples appears to be on the rise, according to at least one government survey. About 20-30 matchmaking companies specializing in paring North Korean women with South Korean men are operating.