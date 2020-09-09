No virus aid before election? Pessimism before Senate vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republicans senators are making pessimistic predictions about securing a bipartisan coronavirus relief package before the November election. Instead, they’re signaling they’ll just try to pass legislation that would avoid a federal shutdown as lawmakers head home to campaign. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s “optimistic” Republicans will deliver a strong vote Thursday for the GOP’s $500 billion slimmed-down rescue package. But he’s not saying whether his majority will be fully on board. Democrats have indicated they’ll shelve the GOP’s measure as insufficient, leaving lawmakers at an impasse.