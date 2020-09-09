No UN protection for Congo’s threatened Nobel-winning doctor

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Death threats against a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Congolese doctor have alarmed his supporters who are urging the United Nations to reinstate protection by its peacekeepers, but it likely won’t return. A U.N. official tells The Associated Press that the peacekeepers, who were withdrawn from Dr. Denis Mukwege’s hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic, have trained Congolese security forces for such work instead. The official says “we will not be able to provide international protection indefinitely” and Congolese authorities have pledged their help. But Mukwege’s supporters say that isn’t enough for the doctor, who survived an assassination attempt in 2012.