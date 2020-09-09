NIU unveils men’s, women’s basketball schedules

DEKALB (WREX) — After winning a share of the MAC West Division crown a season ago, eight letterwinners return for the Huskies in 2020-21, including juniors Trendon Hankerson and Darius Beane, along with sophomore Tyler Cochran. Hankerson led the MAC in three-point percentage a season ago, shooting 46.1 percent from beyond the arc.

NIU is scheduled to begin conference play at home against Bowling Green on Saturday, January 2, beginning the longest conference season in MAC history. During the offseason, the league expanded conference play from 18 to 20 games.

Divisions have been abandoned in MAC play this season in favor of a single, 12-team table, but NIU will open conference play with seven of its first eight games against opponents from what was the MAC East Division, the lone exception being a trip to Ball State on Saturday, January 16.

The Huskies close the regular season on Monday, March 8, as they host Ball State. The MAC Tournament takes on a new format this season with just the top eight teams qualifying, with all eight schools going directly to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

NIU’s 2020-21 MAC schedule is tentative and subject to change, information regarding non-conference games and ticket packages will be released at a later date.

2020-21 NIU Men’s Basketball MAC Schedule

Saturday, January 2 – Bowling Green

Tuesday, January 5 – at Ohio

Saturday, January 9 – at Miami

Tuesday, January 12 – Akron

Saturday, January 16 – at Ball State

Tuesday, January 19 – Ohio

Saturday, January 23 – Buffalo

Tuesday, January 26 – at Bowling Green

Saturday, January 30 – Eastern Michigan

Tuesday, February 2 – at Western Michigan

Saturday, February 6 – Central Michigan

Tuesday, February 9 – Toledo

Saturday, February 13 – at Kent State

Tuesday, February 16 – at Akron

Saturday, February 20 – Miami

Tuesday, February 23 – at Toledo

Saturday, February 27 – at Eastern Michigan

Tuesday, March 2 – Western Michigan

Friday, March 5 – at Central Michigan

Monday, March 8 – Ball State

2020-21 NIU Women’s Basketball MAC Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 30 OHIO* DEKALB, IL TBA

Saturday, Jan. 2 WESTERN MICHIGAN* DEKALB, IL TBA

Wednesday, Jan. 6 at Kent State* Kent, OH TBA

Saturday, Jan. 9 at Bowling Green* Bowling Green, OH TBA

Wednesday, Jan. 13 CENTRAL MICHIGAN* DEKALB, IL TBA

Saturday, Jan. 16 at Miami* Oxford, OH TBA

Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Ball State* Muncie, IN TBA

Saturday, Jan. 23 KENT STATE* DEKALB, IL TBA

Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Akron* Akron, OH TBA

Saturday, Jan. 30 MIAMI* DEKALB, IL TBA

Wednesday, Feb. 3 BOWLING GREEN* DEKALB, IL TBA

Saturday, Feb. 6 at Toledo* Toledo, OH TBA

Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Eastern Michigan* Ypsilanti, MI TBA

Saturday, Feb. 13 BUFFALO* DEKALB, IL TBA

Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Ohio* Athens, OH TBA

Saturday, Feb. 20 TOLEDO* DEKALB, IL TBA

Wednesday, Feb. 24 BALL STATE* DEKALB, IL TBA

Saturday, Feb. 27 at Western Michigan* Kalamazoo, MI TBA

Wednesday, March 3 EASTERN MICHIGAN* DEKALB, IL TBA

Saturday, March 6 at Central Michigan* Mount Pleasant, MI TBA