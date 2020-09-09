More than one million dollars coming to Rockford in COVID-19 funding

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More than one million dollars in COVID-19 funding will come to the Rockford Area, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced on Wednesday.

“The bipartisan CARES Act was a significant step forward in our response to COVID-19,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “I’m pleased to see this funding continue to support our local communities.”

Rockford, Moline, Peoria, Rock Island and Pekin all received grant money, but Rockford received the highest amount.

The funding came directly from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grants program as a part of the CARES Act.

The program provides funds to state and local governments to support housing, public facilities and economic development.

The CARES Act allows awardees to be reimbursed for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.