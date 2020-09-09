Massive smoke clouds from wildfires darken West Coast sky

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hazy clouds of smoke from dozens of wildfires have darkened the sky to an eerie orange glow over much of the West Coast. The unusual sky Wednesday kept street lights illuminated during the day and put residents on edge in the San Francisco Bay Area. The region’s air quality district issued a record 23rd consecutive alert requiring people to cut pollution as smoke from an unprecedented numbers of fires in the U.S. West filled the air. Weather experts say winds from the Pacific Ocean are expected to push the smoke across the West, worsening air quality as it moves through the region.