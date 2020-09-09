Lives Lost: Beloved aunt would ask: ‘Where’s the party at?’

For her family, Lydia Nunez was the center of the party. The 34-year-old loved to dance, cook and help take care of her two nieces and two nephews. One of her signature phrases was: “Where’s the party at?” While she had health problems related to diabetes, which ultimately forced her to drop out of college and made steady work difficult, she never let those things define her. On the contrary, she always tried to lift the spirits of those around her. Knowing Nunez was fragile, in mid-February the family began quarantining. In May, however, the fear the family carried came to pass: Nunez got sick again, this time a ruptured intestine, and required a major surgery. In early July, while hospitalized, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died.