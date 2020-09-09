Lawsuit filed against Kevin Spacey over sexual assaults

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have filed a lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey, accusing him of sexual assaults in the 1980s when they were teens. One of the men, actor Anthony Rapp, first spoke out against Spacey in 2017. In the lawsuit, Rapp said the older actor made a sexual advance to him when a teenage Rapp attended a party. The other plaintiff, who goes by the initials C.D., said he met Spacey as a teen and Spacey invited him to his apartment on multiple occasions and engaged in sexual acts with him. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff said Spacey attempted to assault him sexually. An email seeking comment was sent to Spacey’s attorney.