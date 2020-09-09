‘It’s going horribly’: College towns fret about census count

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in college towns all over the U.S. are fretting that off-campus students are being counted in places other than the communities where their schools are located. That is leading to an expected major undercount for the 2020 census in college towns where students can make up as much as three-quarters of the population. The situation could result in severe shortfalls in federal dollars these college towns normally would expect and also a dilution of their political power over the next decade. Off-campus students are said to account for 4 million of the 19 million college students in the U.S.