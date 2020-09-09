Illinois health officials announce first case of West Nile Virus in 2020

DUPAGE COUNTY (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the first case of West Nile Virus this year on Wednesday. State leaders say a DuPage county resident in her forties fell ill in mid-august.

IDPH says even in the midst of the pandemic, people must remember to protect ourselves from other illnesses. In this case, reducing exposure to mosquitos, using repellant when outdoors, and reporting locations of sitting water.

Last year, 46 counties reported west nile cases in mosquitos, birds, horses or humans.