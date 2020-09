ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gov. JB Pritzker will be in Rockford on Thursday morning to discuss employment recovery in the region.



Pritzker will host a news conference at 10 a.m. at The Workforce Connection regarding the Employment Recovery grant given to the agency to serve dislocated workers.



The grant could serve as many as 75 people.



13 WREX will be at the news conference and provide coverage on Facebook Live and on 13 News at Noon, 5 and 6.