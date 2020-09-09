German officials: 1,000s of extremists joined virus protest

BERLIN (AP) — German security officials say thousands of far-right and anti-government extremists took part in demonstrations against the country’s coronavirus restrictions last month that culminated in attempts by some protesters to storm parliament. The head of Berlin state’s intelligence service told lawmakers Wednesday that a preliminary review of images from the Aug. 29 protests indicated that “at least 2,500 to 3,000 right-wing extremists and Reich Citizens took part in the protests.” The Reich Citizens movement disputes the legitimacy of the post-World War II German Constitution; the movement overlaps with far-right groups. Some German lawmakers criticized security plans for the demonstrations and that Berlin police appeared to have been ill-prepared for the rush on the Reichstag.