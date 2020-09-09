For the ‘Great One’; Pirates, MLB honor Roberto Clemente

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are celebrating the legacy of Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente by wearing his iconic No. 21 against the Chicago White Sox. The team retired the number in the months following his death in a plane crash off the coast of his native Puerto Rico on New Year’s Eve 1972. Major League Baseball gave the Pirates and all Puerto Rican players the option to wear Clemente’s No. 21 on Wednesday. Clemente’s family is hopeful Clemente’s number will eventually be retired throughout the major leagues, as Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 was in 1997.