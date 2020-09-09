Farmers, troops skirmish over water in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he would ask the Attorney General’s Office to investigate a clash between hundreds of farmers and National Guard troops at a dam in the northern state of Chihuahua and a subsequent incident that left two people dead. It was the latest flashpoint in an ongoing conflict over the Mexican government’s attempts to pay off its water debt with the United States over objections of local farmers. Video from the clash Tuesday showed stick and rock wielding protesters skirmishing with guardsmen in riot gear amid a cloud of tear gas. The guardsmen eventually pulled back.