Dem report: Postal Service changes delay prescription drugs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Delivery of mail-order prescription drugs was delayed significantly this summer after the new postmaster general ordered major changes in U.S. Postal Service operations. That’s what a report by Senate Democrats finds. The report contradicts public claims by Louis DeJoy that the recent moves he imposed “should not have impacted anybody.″ The report found that prescription drug orders filled by mail increased by one-fifth during the coronavirus pandemic, and deliveries for medications that previously took two days or three days now take an extra day. The report was based on information from five of the largest pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers in the country that provide mail order service.