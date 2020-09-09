Dane County exec tells UW-Madison to close dorms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is demanding that the University of Wisconsin-Madison close undergraduate dorms to contain the coronavirus. Since Aug. 6, 1,044 UW-Madison students and 26 employees have tested positive for the virus. Parisi sent UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and UW System President Tommy Thompson a letter on Wednesday saying at least 74% of Dane County’s cases since Sept. 1 have been traced to UW-Madison and the school should immediately force undergraduates living on campus to go home and quarantine there for two weeks before resuming classes online. Blank said in response that the university has beefed up testing capacity and contact tracing, and is monitoring the situation.