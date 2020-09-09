Chinese police deny use of force, detention of US reporter

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in China’s Inner Mongolia have denied they used force or detained an American reporter when she was questioned at a police station last week. The Los Angeles Times newspaper says one of its journalists was held for four hours and then expelled from China’s Inner Mongolia region while covering tensions over a government move to reduce the use of the Mongolian language in education. The newspaper said the reporter was interrogated, grabbed by the throat and pushed into a cell before being forced to leave on a train. Authorities denied holding her by the throat and said she left voluntarily.