Bauer outduels Darvish as Reds blank Cubs 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Trevor Bauer tossed three-hit ball into the eighth inning to outpitch Chicago Cubs ace Yu Darvish and lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 victory Wednesday night. Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer in the first inning as Darvish’s seven-start winning streak was snapped. Bauer struck out 10 and walked none in 7 2/3 innings while tying his season high with 112 pitches. The right-hander had lost his three previous starts, including a 3-0 loss to the Cubs and Darvish on Aug. 29 in Cincinnati. Darvish allowed three runs and two hits in six innings, walking three and striking out nine. All three runs and both hits came in the first inning.