Australian prime minister criticizes TikTok suicide video

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian regulators have ruled out prosecuting TikTok over an apparent suicide video under tough new laws prohibiting some forms of violent online images, but the prime minister is urging social media companies to take more responsibility for offensive content. The Chinese-owned social media platform says it is working to remove videos of a man apparently taking his own life with a gun and banning users who keep trying to spread the clips through the app. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, Australia’s online watchdog, is taking “strong action” against what he describes as a “disgraceful video.”