As Indonesia cases soar, medical workers bear the burden

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — While Indonesia has recorded more deaths from the coronavirus than any other Southeast Asian country, it also has seen the most fatalities among medical workers in the region. Experts say poor health protocols in hospitals, a lack of regular testing of healthcare workers and delays in test results have contributed to the deaths. Indonesia also has one of the lowest numbers of doctors per capita in Southeast Asia, leading to concerns about the long-term impact of the coronavirus on the nation’s healthcare system.