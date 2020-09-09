Afghan officials: Kabul bomb targets VP, kills 10 civilians

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry says the bombing that targeted the convoy of the country’s first vice president killed 10 people and wounded more than a dozen others, including several of the vice president’s bodyguards. First Vice President Amrullah Saleh suffered minor burns in the attack on Wednesday morning. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but the Taliban denied they were involved. The Interior Ministry says the bomb went off as the vice president’s convoy was passing through a section of Kabul with shops that sell gas cylinders. The blast ignited a fire that set ablaze a number of shops.