A Mexican newspaper says a reporter slain, decapitated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A newspaper in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz says one of its reporters has been murdered and decapitated, his paper reported. Reporter Julio Valdivia worked for the newspaper El Mundo in the city of Cordoba, Veracruz. The newspaper El Mundo in the city of Cordoba said Wednesday that the body of reporter Julia Valdivia was found near his motorcycle on railroad tracks in the town of Motzorongo. Valdivia was at least the sixth journalist to be killed in Mexico this year. He covered a rural zone near the border with Oaxaca state, an area that has long been plagued by gang violence.