2 applicants rejected for marijuana licenses sues Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — Two companies that were rejected for Illinois marijuana licenses have filed a lawsuit to delay the state from awarding licenses to the winning applicants. The state announced that only 21 of 700 applicants would proceed to a lottery for 75 licenses. Southshore Restore and Heartland Greens did not make the cut and are suing the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which regulates dispensaries, and Bret Bender, deputy director of the Cannabis Control Section. The applicants allege in the suit, which was filed Friday, that the 21 groups are politically-connected insider companies and that it is unconstitutional to not give unsuccessful applications a chance to challenge the department’s decision.