Widespread rain brings much needed soaking, chilly temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain and chilly temperatures dominate the weather headlines as folks go back to work and school Tuesday.

Chilly and wet Tuesday:

Thunderstorms might have given you an early wake-up call during the predawn hours Tuesday. Lightning has diminished, being confined primarily to areas along and south of I-80, but rain chances have not.

Intermittent showers alongside cooler temperatures dominate headlines for Tuesday.

You absolutely need to keep rain gear with you at all times, but you won't need it at all times. Widespread rain wraps up by mid-morning Tuesday, but scattered showers re-develop by the afternoon and evening.

On top of the intermittent wet weather in the Stateline, cooler temperatures stick around. Highs Tuesday struggle to make it out of the 50s in a number of locations, likely only landing in the lower 60s in Rockford. A brisk wind out of the northeast is going to further the chilly fall-like feel, with gusts to 25 miles per hour possible. In fact, this could lead to a touch of a wind chill during the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs Tuesday only top out near 60°.

Showers become more scattered midweek:

Rain chances stick around through midweek, but unlike Tuesday, Wednesday's showers are likely to be intermittent. Just because precipitation chances become more hit-or-miss doesn't mean you should put the rain gear away.

Model guidance shows the best chance for rain Wednesday early in the morning. By the afternoon, mostly dry conditions stick around alongside a decent deck of cloud cover. With the scattered showers and cloud cover, highs Wednesday again struggle to get into the lower 60s.

Much-needed rainfall:

Rainfall totals since Monday evening have been impressive.

The heavy rain that fell overnight Monday into Tuesday brought an estimated 1" to 2" of sorely-needed rainfall. The next 48-hours usher in generally less than 1/2" of additional rainfall through midweek. If your hometown gets under a heavier rain shower or thunderstorm, those totals could inch closer to 1" of additional rain.