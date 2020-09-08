Virus lockdown plunges South Africa deeper into recession

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Official statistics show that South Africa’s economy has sunk deeper into recession, with its gross domestic product for the second quarter of 2020 plummeting by 51%, largely as a result of COVID-19 and the country’s strict lockdown. South Africa imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in April and May in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has now claimed more than 15,000 lives and infected 639,362 people in the country. The country’s statistics body, StatsSA, says the halt to most economic activity during the shutdown caused heavy declines in South Africa’s manufacturing, transport and retail sectors.