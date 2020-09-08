US sanctions 2 Lebanese politicians allied with Hezbollah

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned two former Lebanese Cabinet ministers who are allied with the militant Hezbollah group in a rare move against politicians close to the Iran-backed group. The sanctioned officials are former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and former public works and transportation minister Youssef Fenianos. Khalil is a senior official with the Shiite Amal group that is headed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Fenianos is a member of the Christian Marada group that is allied with Hezbollah and the Syrian government.