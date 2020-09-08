DOJ asks to defend Trump in rape accuser’s defamation suit

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is asking to take over President Donald Trump’s defense in a defamation lawsuit from a writer who accused him of rape. Federal lawyers also asked a court Tuesday to allow a move that could put the American people on the hook for any money E. Jean Carroll might be awarded. The Justice Department lawyers argue that Trump was “acting within the scope of his office” when he denied Carroll’s allegations last year that he raped her in a New York luxury department store in the mid-1990s. She says his comments besmirched her character and harmed her career.