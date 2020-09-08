Uganda seeks to register online bloggers ahead of election

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Authorities in Uganda say bloggers and others publishing or broadcasting online must register with authorities, a decision that’s being criticized as an attack on free speech ahead of next year’s election. A spokesman for the Uganda Communications Commission says the directive was provoked in part by “an avalanche of people interested in opening online media.” With election campaigning effectively banned by orders aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, Uganda’s social media scene has become even more vibrant in recent months. The election pits a longtime president with a youthful opponent in a reflection of generation gap seen across much of Africa.