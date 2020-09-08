2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Two tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic Ocean, including Rene, which formed off the coast of West Africa. The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for the Cabo Verde Islands, saying Rene would produce tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall across the island country on Tuesday morning. Rene is the earliest “R-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season, breaking the previous record of Rita, which formed Sept. 18, 2005. Earlier Monday, Tropical Storm Paulette formed in the central Atlantic, where it currently poses no threat to land.