Social Urban Bar and Restaurant moves to Abreo during COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Even though the pandemic has changed the way people dine, one Rockford restaurant owner hopes to keep the interaction the same by merging his two businesses into one.

When customers walk up to the door of Social Urban Bar and Restaurant they will have to take a couple of steps up the street to Abreo. It's there customers will get served with a combined style menu.

"The menu blended really well together. People are really enjoying kinda the best of both worlds. Of course missing many of the things that Social provided but those things Social provided are just impossible right now," said Social and Abreo Restaurant Owner Paul Sletten.

Sletten says Social gave customers a close and intimate dining experience. He says COVID-19 restrictions create a glass half empty feeling. That's why he hopes closing Social's brick and mortar and bringing the drinks and staff to Abreo will create a full effect.

"For the most part, we worked out a lot of those kinks and dynamics for taking two restaurants and merging them. We love the vibe and we love the team all as one. We are excited for a different but very new and very cool fall and winter," said Slatten.

Abreo already thought of the cooler months ahead. Sletten purchased heaters to be installed outdoors hoping to extend outdoor dining for a few months and after COVID-19.

"We can put these industrial heaters overhead which is also going to support some fans that we are going to put in to make summer more comfortable during the heat of the season. So really it's an investment for our future and the fact that outdoor dining really is not just going to be a fad," said Sletten.

Sletten says he hasn't had to lay off any employees due to deliveries and financial grants.

"If there is a need for shifts, we create something to make those shifts happen," said Slatten.

Creating a new environment for Social employees and customers, awaiting for another re-opening in phase five.

"We're willing to wait until we can do it right to do it again," said Sletten.