RPS says 4,000 password resets caused slowdown on first day of school

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Students resumed classes both in person and remotely in Rockford on Tuesday. However, some students who started the school year with remote learning experienced issues signing into their accounts.

RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett says the district reset 4,000 passwords throughout the day. Jarrett says this caused the majority of the slowdown experienced throughout the district.

While those students may have experienced a rocky start to the year, Jarrett is confident things will go smoother in the coming days.

"One thing is for sure, we are going to be better tomorrow than we were today," Jarrett said. "And then we will get better on Thursday and keep solving problems one at a time."

The district encourages students to contact their teachers if they experience non-connectivity issues in the coming days. If students do experience issues with passwords or connecting to their class meetings, they should call the tech hotline at 815-966-3112.

Above all, Jarrett encourages teachers, students and parents to stay patient as everyone settles into the 2020 school year.

This day didn't go as smoothly as everyone would have liked," Jarrett said. "We want it to be perfect, but that's going to take time and patience. We're going to have to give each other some grace

This day didn't go as smoothly as everyone would have liked, we want it to be perfect, but it's going to take a little bit of time and patience, and we're going to have to give each other some grace. We are confident that we are going to get these problems that are out there solved as quickly as possible."