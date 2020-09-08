RPS 205, Belvidere students return to school on Tuesday

STATELINE (WREX) — Following the long holiday weekend, many students in the Stateline are returning to school.



Students at Rockford Public Schools 205, Belvidere District 100 and Harlem School District, all have their first day of school today.



Of course, due to the coronavirus pandemic, things are a little bit different this year.



Some RPS 205 elementary school students returned to the classroom today. The school district has the first half of the alphabet returning to the classroom today, the second half of the alphabet on Wednesday, and then all elementary school students in person on Thursday and Friday.



Middle school and high school students will return to the classroom for the first time at RPS 205 on Thursday, with all of Tuesday and Wednesday being virtual learning.



In Belvidere, students will be doing virtual learning through at least the first quarter of the year on Google Chromebooks.



The Harlem School District is also starting their first day of school on Tuesday. The school district was supposed to start on Aug. 24, but delayed the start of the school year to give teachers and students more time to prepare for the unusual year.



