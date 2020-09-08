Rochester police leaders retire after suffocation death

Top police leaders in Rochester, New York, have announced their retirements amid nightly protests over the handling of the suffocation death of Daniel Prude. The announcement came Tuesday as Prude’s family sued the police department and alleged a cover-up. Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, Deputy Chief Joseph M. Morabito and a commander are retiring, and two other leaders are giving up command positions. The 40-year-old chief accused critics of “trying to destroy my character and integrity.” Mayor Lovely Warren says that she did not ask for Singletary’s resignation and that it came after “new information that was brought to light today.” She did not elaborate.